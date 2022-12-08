Meghan Markle Brands BBC Engagement Interview An 'Orchestrated Reality Show'

Prince Harry and Meghan during their engagement interview with the BBC BBC

Meghan Markle has called her and Prince Harry’s engagement interview an “orchestrated reality show”, claiming the couple “weren’t allowed to tell” their story.

Following the pair’s engagement in November 2017, the pair sat down with the BBC’s Mishal Husain for an in-depth chat about their romance, which was organised by Kensington Palace press office.

Advertisement

In it, they spoke of how the “stars were aligned” when they met, how Harry proposed during a cosy night in as he cooked a roast chicken dinner and how the now Prince William and Kate had been been “amazing” and “wonderful”.

However, in the third episode their Netflix documentary, which dropped on Thursday, Meghan said the interview was “you know, rehearsed”.

It took place following the pair’s engagement photoshoot with the press in Kensington Palace’s sunken gardens, with Meghan saying: “We went right inside. Took the coat off. Sat down and did the interview. It was all in that same moment.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Advertisement

The couple were asked whether they were prepped with questions they might be asked, with the duchess saying:” Yeah. But then also like ‘and then there’ll be a moment when they’ll ask to see the ring’.”

She added: “My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want…” with Harry interjecting “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story…that’s the consistency.”

Meghan agreed, laughing: “That’s true…that is consistent…until now.”

The documentary interviewer says: “I guess that’s why we’re here”, with Meghan agreeing: “Yeah”.

The “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, is billed as a Netflix global event, with Harry and Meghan sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story”.