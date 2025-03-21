Meghan Markle Responds To Fan Concerned About Her After Netflix Show Backlash

Meghan Markle has sent a reassuring letter to one of her supporters who expressed concern for her, following the backlash against her Netflix lifestyle series.
The Duchess of Sussex has been subjected to disproportionate backlash ever since she became a member of the Royal Family, but after the release of With Love, Meghan earlier this month, even some of her past defenders have spoken out against the show, which many critics felt was ill-timed in the current social and, indeed, economic climate.
It doesn’t sound like Meghan is letting it get her down, though.
After influencer Amanda Hirsch commented “you guys I’m scared for Meghan” in response to her lifestyle show’s trailer, the former Suits star has now sent her a message back, which the podcast host revealed on Instagram.
“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared, don’t be!” the note read. “This is the fun part – let’s enjoy it.”
The Independent has since verified that the handwritten message was actually from Meghan herself.
Posting on her Instagram story on Thursday evening, Amanda told her followers: “What a day! I swear I was feeling pretty low yesterday… one of those days… then all of a sudden [my husband said], ‘you got a letter’ (which I’m still mad he opened it pretty aggressively). And I’m like ‘wha?’.
“This wild life you never know what can happen!”
In another story post, Amanda wrote that she was “obviously framing” Meghan’s letter.
“Beyond shook,” she added (via Elle). “Beyond spiraling.
“Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. Fuck. YES.”
Meghan’s show sees her entertaining different people – including family members and famous friends – while offering tips on cooking, crafting, hosting and other life hacks.
The series holds an unenviable critical score of just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Netflix having already announced its decision about the future of With Love, Meghan.
With Love, Meghan is available to stream now on Netflix.