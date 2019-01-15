Meghan Markle Made A Big Announcement About Her Due Date

The Duchess of Sussex told people in the crowd that she’s due to give birth at the end of April or early May, according to Emily Nash , the royal editor at Hello.

Meghan Markle revealed some exciting baby news during a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry on Monday.

Meghan has told wellwishers in Birkenhead that she is six months pregnant - due end of April/beginning of May! Lots of baby chat today! #dukeandduchessofsussex

A fan interviewed by People magazine said that Meghan revealed just how far along she was in her pregnancy.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy told the outlet.

When Kensington Palace announced the duke and duchess’ baby news in October, it only said that the former “Suits” actress was due in spring 2019.

The palace typically doesn’t announce specific due dates, the sex of the child, or comment on speculation (particularly the rumours that Meghan might be having twins).