Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Wendell Pierce Rips Her Interview With Oprah

“It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace... gossip,” he said, as quoted by LBC. “In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.”

Quoting Shakespeare, the actor told LBC radio that the duchess and Prince Harry ’s revealing sit-down with Oprah, which aired on ITV on Monday, was “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Meghan Markle ’s former Suits co-star Wendell Pierce said her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey was “insignificant” in light of the coronavirus pandemic ― but emphasised that his criticism was not a personal attack.

Wendell, who played the father of Meghan’s character on the TV legal drama, later clarified his stance on Twitter.

The Wire alum wrote that he told the duchess she “would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

In the widely watched tell-all, Meghan said she thought about suicide while pregnant, but the royal family denied her therapy.

“In no way am I insensitive to suicide,” Wendell wrote after apparent backlash. “Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide.”

Meghan formally complained to ITV about Piers Morgan before his sudden departure from Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The PA news agency reports that someone lodged the grievance with the broadcaster on the Duchess’ behalf, following controversial comments he made about her live on air following her US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

PA understands that Meghan’s concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against a member of the royal family, or her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Instead, the complaint is said to focus on how Piers’ comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.