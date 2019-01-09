Meghan Markle's Go-To Travel Tips Really Hold Up

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images As an actress, an activist and now a royal, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about traveling.

Before becoming a part of the royal family, Meghan Markle frequently travelled for her roles as an actress and activist, so it’s no surprise she has several tips for travelling comfortably and efficiently.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry last year and is expecting their first child in the spring, now travels the world for engagements, but in her royal role, she typically participates in more formal interviews and doesn’t spill as much information about her lifestyle.

Thanks to old interviews and blog posts on her since-shuttered blog The Tig, fans of the duchess can still find travel advice from the former “Suits” star. In 2014, she talked to Allure about the product she “cannot live without” while traveling: tea tree oil.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all,” she said. “It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

Considering her pregnancy, Markle has likely adjusted her use of essential oils (some doctors advise against using tea tree and some other oils while pregnant). She’s also probably chosen a few new favourite products over the years, but before she was a royal, she spoke of her go-to travel hacks.

Check out some of her favourite tips and products below.

How To Bring A Touch Of Home To Your Travels

In a 2016 post on The Tig (the blog is partially available to view on archives site Wayback Machine), Markle shared her go-to travel products, which included a scarf or “thin cashmere blanket that feels like a hug.” The former actress wrote that she never travels without the cozy item as it can be comforting and “feels and smells like home.”

Chatting with Canadian Living in 2015, Markle also mentioned that she never travels without putting on one of her favourite fragrances before leaving the house or packing a small vial of it in her bag. She referenced the scent Bvlgari Blv II, which she said she wore while filming “Suits.”

How To Stay Organised

In a “travel essentials” post on The Tig, Markle wrote that it’s important to take the time to look for a travel case or a piece of luggage that “makes you feel like a frequent flier” so you can stay organised and focus on the “vacate part of the vacation.”

Some of her favourite travel items include pieces from the brand Ebby Rane as well as the First Class Tech Case in the color Amber Orange from the brand Stow.