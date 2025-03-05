This Is Why Meghan Markle's New Netflix Series Has Had Such A Slating From Critics

Meghan Markle as seen in her new Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan Netflix

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled With Love, Meghan, her new show which sees her offering up recipe ideas, gardening tips and other general lifestyle hacks, alongside a host of celebrity pals.

Unfortunately for the former Suits star, many critics are saying that the current climate doesn’t feel like the most appropriate time for someone in such a privileged position to be offering up tips on self-improvement to the rest of us.

In fact, the show debuted with an unenviable critical score of just 33% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (meanwhile, the show’s audience score is lower still).

However, it’s worth pointing out that some have given the show a good review, praising it for allowing Meghan to be seen in a different light, while others suggested it’s perfectly inoffensive background viewing.

Curious? Here’s a selection of what critics have been saying since the show’s premiere…

“Oh God, it’s toe-curling stuff [...] It’s the lack of humour, irony, self-awareness and apprehension of the reality of this deeply unequal and apocalyptic world that makes With Love, Meghan so unlovable in the end.”

“Meghan’s particular sensibility, a clean and traditional-meets-modern mélange, runs up against the limits of having to fill eight long episodes with only a certain number of new ideas. And so, through repetition, Meghan’s quirks come to seem like affectations, from the multiple times she remarks on the beauty of an egg yolk to her dedication to placing “edible flowers” on just about any comestible.”

“With Love, Meghan is a dusting of flower sprinkles that can’t hide the blandness of the cookie—a polite but distant dispatch from a rented kitchen down the road in lieu of truly welcoming us into her life.”

“Queasy and exhausting [...] The only tea that is being spilled here is brewed with fresh mint picked from Meghan’s garden [...] the only talk of culture clash with the British establishment comes when Meghan ponders why her husband says ‘ladybird’ instead of ‘ladybug’.”

“Maintaining this hostess with the mostest act must be as exhausting for Meghan as it is for us watching at home.”

“This isn’t the most offensive TV show in the world, and useful for those who need to know how to pour Epsom salts into a jar, pour boiling water over pasta and daisies on a plate, but Brooklyn Beckham needn’t worry about giving up his chef’s hat just yet. Meghan says she’s hoping to make magic out of “elevating ordinary things”. But this ordinary?”

“This perfectly pleasant and unchallenging show about hanging out with your friends and being a good hostess is the last thing that should be viewed as offensive or, heaven forbid, important.”

“Will this series fly? For laughs perhaps. But if you’re the kind of person who wants to be shown how to make a daisy chain or who gets a thrill from seeing the home life of our Duchess as she wants us to see it, or who wants tips on making pasta the way no Italian ever did (sitting on veg, in a frying pan cooked with water from a kettle), why it’ll be just your cup of tea. In a glass pot, natch.”

“For fans of founding food media mothers Ina, Nigella, Martha, and company, the setup of With Love will feel warmly familiar. True, Meghan doesn’t have these same culinary background as the leading domestic goddesses, but her goal isn’t to impress the audience with her cooking prowess. Instead, the show focuses on the way she uses meals as an opportunity to connect.”

“Of course, it won’t be for everyone, and perhaps treads too much over previously trodden ground to fully set itself apart from the rest of the lifestyle crowd. But for those looking to learn about Meghan away from the endless toxic discourse, this is the perfect re-introduction.”