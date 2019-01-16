Meghan Markle Wore A £25 Maternity Dress From H&M And It's Still Available Online

Meghan Markle is nailing maternity fashion at the moment, from her LBD and cow print heels to her bright red and purple combo. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint, wearing a beige fine-knit high-necked dress with matching mid-length coat. If you loved her look (why wouldn’t you?) you’ll be pleased to know her dress is from H&M, cost £25 and is still available online. Yes, really.

EFE

The Duchess of Sussex was making her first official visit to animal welfare sanctuary Mayhew, of which she is now a royal patron. Pairing the dress with a longline camel coat from Armani and nude high-heeled pumps, the look was finished with a Stella McCartney bag, Meghan wore her hair in a relaxed style with tousled waves. Impeccable, eh?

Following her colour-blocked, red and purple look from an visit to Birkenhead days before, Meghan made a more muted sartorial choice with this earth-toned look as she spoke with the care home residents currently going through pet therapy and about the charity’s future projects.

The fashion forward royal’s outfit will no doubt lead to the viscose, brushed finish beige dress being a sell out, so get it while it’s still available in sizes small to XL.