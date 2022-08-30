Meghan Shares Adorable Reason Archie Talks To The Trees Outside Their Home

Pool via Getty Images Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019.

Meghan Markle has shared an adorable anecdote about why her and Prince Harry’s three-year-old son Archie speaks to the trees outside their California home.

In a profile for The Cut, Meghan revealed that when they first went to view the house, which is based in Montecito, one of the first things Harry saw was two palm trees in the garden which are connected to one another at the bottom.

Advertisement

“See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us’,” Meghan recalled.

Now, every time Archie toddles past the trees with his shock of red curly hair, he says: “Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa,” she explained.

The home they live in reportedly evokes “a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a manicured Beverly Hills country club,” according to the profile.

Meghan said they almost didn’t buy the house because they couldn’t afford it due to both being jobless at the time. But it kept popping up on internet searches, so they caved and went to view it.

According to the profile, they’d only looked at the grounds before telling the estate agent they had to have it.

Advertisement

“We did everything we could to get this house because you walk in and go … Joy,” she said. “And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

The profile shares snippets of family life while also focusing on the launch of her new podcast: Archetypes.