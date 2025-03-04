Netflix / With Love, Meghan Meghan and her fruit platter creation.

After much anticipation, the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has officially dropped on Netflix.

In a teaser shared on the streaming service’s Instagram page a day before the release, the actor-turned-royal-turned-lifestyle-guru could be seen carefully cutting and arranging fruit in the shape of a rainbow for her children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

“You don’t have to do a big platter of this,” Meghan said in the clip while arranging the fruit – an array of chopped blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, grapes and strawberries – by colour. “You could do this with one small row for your kids for breakfast, genuinely, and it makes the morning a lot more fun.”

The clip, which was shared yesterday, has prompted a mixed response on social media, with some questioning its relatability and who would have time to pull together £40-worth of fruit for their kids.

“Seriously, what busy mum has got time to fiddle about with a plate of fruit?” one Instagram user said on social media.

“I must be an awful Mother as I didn’t make rainbow fruit plates for my children!” added another.

Even Lorraine Kelly had something to say about the platter.

“Doesn’t that all look so clean and gorgeous and lovely and unrealistic though, for the rest of us!” said the show host on ITV’s Lorraine.

She later added: “Are you seriously, though, trying to say to me that you don’t, in the morning, when you’re getting the kids out to school and stuff, that you don’t cut up fruit in a beautiful way and put it in the shape of a rainbow? Are you telling me that?!”

It’s worth noting that the duchess did reflect in the clip that the platter isn’t an everyday occurrence in her trailer for the show.

While prepping the fruit, she said: “It’s a real delight in being able to be a present parent. And it’s a luxury sometimes because we all have to work. We all have a lot of stuff to do, but when you can take a minute to just...”

A member of the film crew quickly interjected with “Saturday morning” and the mum-of-two nodded. “Yeah,” she whispered.

In the eight-part series – which sees Meghan joined by guests including Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters – the host also revealed her surname is now Sussex, to match her children.

Responding to Mindy Kaling, who said: “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack In The Box [a fast food restaurant]”, Meghan replied: “You know I’m Sussex now.”

She added: “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

It seems the show itself is very much like Marmite – with some loving it, and others, well, not so much. The Independent described it as “queasy and exhausting”.

“Cant wait to watch,” said one commenter in response to Netflix’s fruit platter-filled trailer.

Meanwhile in Google’s reviews for the series, a viewer said: “Really enjoying the show so far. Some great tips and ideas for different foods. I would also like to mention how sweet and lovely lady Meghan is.