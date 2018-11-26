Mel B took issue with ‘Good Morning Britain’ hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, after they read out a statement from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte denying her accusations of abuse. On Monday morning, Mel appeared on the ITV daytime show to talk about her upcoming autobiography ‘Brutally Honest’, which details her former marriage, among other things. During the interview, Mel described her 10-year marriage as “coercive” and “abusive”, saying: “Being able to write a book and speak very honestly about what happened to me is very cathartic and very therapeutic and that’s a chapter in my life that’s now been put to rest in so many ways.”

'Being able to write a book and speak very honestly about what happened to me is very carthatic.'



Mel B opens up about hitting 'rock bottom' and her tumultuous ten-year marriage. pic.twitter.com/bdk7pSOJim — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 26, 2018

At the end of the segment, Susanna said she “had to read the right to reply” from Stephen Belafonte, saying: “Mr Belafonte has told us there are new litigation plans and he will be answering the allegations in full, which he denies.” While Susanna was speaking, Mel was heard saying: “Oh no, I don’t want to hear that.” Piers then noted “that’s what he says”, before Mel tapped Susanna on the arm, saying: “You shouldn’t do the right to reply. You shouldn’t have a platform for him to reply.” When Piers assured Mel she had the right to reply to his response, she insisted: “No! Why would I? Why would I want to get into a spat like that? It is what it is.”

ITV Mel B