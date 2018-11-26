Mel B took issue with ‘Good Morning Britain’ hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, after they read out a statement from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte denying her accusations of abuse.
On Monday morning, Mel appeared on the ITV daytime show to talk about her upcoming autobiography ‘Brutally Honest’, which details her former marriage, among other things.
During the interview, Mel described her 10-year marriage as “coercive” and “abusive”, saying: “Being able to write a book and speak very honestly about what happened to me is very cathartic and very therapeutic and that’s a chapter in my life that’s now been put to rest in so many ways.”
At the end of the segment, Susanna said she “had to read the right to reply” from Stephen Belafonte, saying: “Mr Belafonte has told us there are new litigation plans and he will be answering the allegations in full, which he denies.”
While Susanna was speaking, Mel was heard saying: “Oh no, I don’t want to hear that.”
Piers then noted “that’s what he says”, before Mel tapped Susanna on the arm, saying: “You shouldn’t do the right to reply. You shouldn’t have a platform for him to reply.”
When Piers assured Mel she had the right to reply to his response, she insisted: “No! Why would I? Why would I want to get into a spat like that? It is what it is.”
“Unfortunately, we had to do that, whether we wanted to or not,” Piers then explained. “And I didn’t want to. I’m with you on this. I’m Team Mel.”
Susanna then assured her guest that “we’re all Team Mel”, which was met with a smile from the Spice Girls singer.
Mel and her ex-husband split at the end of 2016, and finally had their divorce finalised a full 16 months after she first filed papers.
A judge ruled in August that Mel would have to pay her ex £270,000 in legal fees, in addition to £3,800 a month in child support, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.
More recently, Mel spoke about how the impending Spice Girls reunion tour was helping her through a difficult divorce.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.