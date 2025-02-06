Mel B Pulls No Punches About 'Weird' Tom Cruise Moment At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday

Arthur Mola/Invision/Evan Agostini/AP Mel B and Tom Cruise

We’re happy to report that Mel B is as gloriously unfiltered as ever in the new reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The former Spice Girls singer is one of 12 celebrities who were put through their paces in the wilderness by survival expert Bear Grylls in the new Netflix series, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement

In one episode, Mel lifted the lid on attending her former bandmate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party last year – and an incident involving Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

It was at that moment, the Mission: Impossible star “made a circle” on the dance floor, and decided to recreate his moves previously showcased in Tropic Thunder.

“We were all like dancing away and he goes ‘Come on, man! Come on!’ He starts getting together this circle,” she explained.

“So he goes in the circle first – Tom Cruise! – and starts doing all this,” Mel added, impersonating the Oscar nominee’s dance moves.

Advertisement

“I went ‘Oh my God!’, and that’s why I left the circle. It was the weirdest dance.”

Tom Cruise via Associated Press

Fellow Celebrity Bear Hunt contestant Shirley Ballas, best known these days as Head Judge on Strictly Come Dancing, then disclosed that she actually taught Tom how to dance, but Mel was undeterred.

“It didn’t work because the dance he did in that circle was terrible,” she responded.

Victoria’s 50th birthday was an especially star-studded affair, with the guest list including Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek, Guy Ritchie, Charlotte Tilbury, Jason Statham and Eva Longoria, as well as the fashion designer’s four children.

Advertisement