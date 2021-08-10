Melania Trump Hits Back At 'Dishonourable' Historian Over Rose Garden Criticism

Melania Trump has broken her silence with regard to her heavily criticized 2020 redesign of the White House Rose Garden. On Saturday, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss alluded to the former first lady’s horticultural handiwork on Twitter when he marked the one-year anniversary of the garden’s “evisceration” with a photo showing the less-than-spectacular result.

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnytpic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

The Twitter account “Office of Melania Trump” rebutted the assessment a day later with a photo that showed the garden, presumably post-renovation, with more colourful flowers visible. In a tweet, the former first lady’s team argued that Beschloss had “proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy.” “His misleading information is dishonourable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” the tweet read. The “Office of Melania Trump” account is not verified, but US politics site The Hill reported it to be affiliated with the former first lady when it first launched, and Trump herself has retweeted the account from her own verified account at least twice.

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021