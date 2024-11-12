Melania Trump To Reject Jill Biden White House Invite For Eyebrow-Raising Reason: Report

Melania Trump, right, is set to turn down Jill Biden's White House invitation, according to reports. Getty

Melania Trump is expected to decline an invitation to meet with Jill Biden at the White House, but reports differ on the reason.

The New York Post, citing an anonymous source familiar with the decision, reported that the incoming first lady will not attend because of lingering bitterness over the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. “Jill Biden’s husband authorised the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer,” the source claimed. “The Bidens are disgusting.”

The FBI converged on the Trumps’ Florida residence in 2022 to recover classified documents that were allegedly being stashed there illegally by the former president, but a Trump-appointed judge dismissed the case last summer.

The first lady and her successor traditionally meet to help reflect a peaceful transition, but that did not happen in 2020, when then-President Donald Trump contested Joe Biden’s victory under false pretences.

President-elect Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet at the White House on Wednesday.

It appears the former first lady won’t be headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for tea, however.

CNN reported Melania Trump’s likely rejection of Jill Biden’s invitation, but a source told the network it was due to a scheduling conflict with her book promotion tour. The source also said the decision was not final.

After Trump’s first victory in 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama invited Melania Trump for tea and gave her a tour.

