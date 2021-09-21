Mel C’s Dance Floor Debut On The US Version Of Strictly Is A Spicy Treat

Melanie C made her debut on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing on Monday and chose a Spice Girls hit for her first dance. Sporty Spice performed a cha-cha-cha to the Spice Girls’ very first hit Wannabe, as she took to the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars. Dressed in an orange and blue sequinned outfit, in a nod to her ensemble in the Wannabe video, Mel emerged from a black cab before performing the routine with partner Gleb Savchenko.

ABC Melanie C and her dance partner Gleb Savchenko.

Before taking to the floor, she wrote on Twitter: “Oh my goodness! It’s nearly time and I can’t wait to get on that dance floor in all my glitter, and give it my absolute best! “Thank you for all your beautiful messages of support, I hope I can do you all proud!”

Thank you for all your beautiful messages of support, I hope I can do you all proud!