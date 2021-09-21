Mel C’s Dance Floor Debut On The US Version Of Strictly Is A Spicy Treat

Melanie C made her debut on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing on Monday and chose a Spice Girls hit for her first dance.
Sporty Spice performed a cha-cha-cha to the Spice Girls’ very first hit Wannabe, as she took to the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars.
Dressed in an orange and blue sequinned outfit, in a nod to her ensemble in the Wannabe video, Mel emerged from a black cab before performing the routine with partner Gleb Savchenko.
Before taking to the floor, she wrote on Twitter: “Oh my goodness! It’s nearly time and I can’t wait to get on that dance floor in all my glitter, and give it my absolute best!
“Thank you for all your beautiful messages of support, I hope I can do you all proud!”
Wannabe, released in 1996, propelled the Spice Girls to international stardom.
The British star, real name Melanie Chisholm, is one of 15 contestants on the current series of the show, which also features social media star Jojo Siwa as the first Dancing With The Stars contestant to ever compete as part of a same-sex pairing.
The 18-year-old YouTube personality, who came out as gay in January, is teamed up with dancer Jenna Johnson.
The duo performed a quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.
Also taking part in the show are actor Brian Austin Green, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, actress Melora Hardin and social media star Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who spent two months behind bars for paying bribes to get her two daughters into university.
Watch Mel make her Dancing With The Stars debut in the video above.