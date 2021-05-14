One of the greatest films of all time turns the ripe old age of 10 this week – yes, it’s been a whole decade since the release of Bridesmaids.

And to celebrate, Melissa McCarthy has shared a suitably Bridesmaids tribute to the hit movie.

Referencing perhaps the film’s most infamous scene – where the bridal party get violently ill in a wedding dress shop – Melissa posted a string of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram on Friday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who played sister-of-the-groom Megan in the hit comedy, shared a picture of herself in her bridesmaid dress with fake vomit (or, at least, we’re hoping it was fake) down the front.