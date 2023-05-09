Are Women Spotting Sophisticated AI Bots On Dating Apps?

picture alliance via Getty Images A man swiping on a phone

Ah, dating apps. Despite our apparent addiction to the online matchmakers, it feels like everyone with so much as a Tinder login has grown sick of the apps lately – stressed-out singletons have struggled with everything from bland bios to the sheer, exhausting volume of members.



And now, it seems there might be more dating app drama to spam the group chat about: Vox journalist Rebecca Jennings recently Tweeted screenshots of multiple ‘weird’ profiles on Hinge, which all use the same prompt response and which all have the same name.







my friend has been noticing something weird on Hinge: men who write "I like everything about culture" in their bios. what is this? are they bots? is it AI? why are they all named Andy????? please someone tell us what is Going On pic.twitter.com/N6vlcWehz4 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) May 7, 2023

All these Andys (and their culture-liking comments) have created a lot of questions, like whether or not the profiles are AI-generated, and if so, why they appear in the first place.

follow up q: if they are indeed bots, what is the process of making them? who is behind it and what are they possibly getting out of this?! my friend sometimes tries talking to them but they stop responding like immediately so if its for scamming, seems like theyre bad at it??? — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) May 7, 2023

Though I have many other, different queries – why Andy? Is that a swipeable name? Have I swiped right on an Andy? Which culture does he mean? Does he go straight from a Shrek rave to a model car-painting class? – it appears a rose sent from any other name might still smell as fishy.

A group who claim to be ex-Tinder employees have just launched an app that creates AI-generated responses to dating profiles and alerts you when you’ve got a date before adding the resulting meet-up to your calendar (who says romance is dead?). And Tinder appears – though has not confirmed – to be testing a feature that auto-suggests responses to messages, like this charming chat-up line:





why would tinder want me to say this pic.twitter.com/imEBxc3ACb — zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) May 8, 2023

While you could argue (and some men have) that these tools are a helpful way to sort unresponsive matches from genuinely interested users, the true point of these AI additions appears to be to secure a date with as little chat as possible, skipping the burdensome chore of getting to know someone in order... to talk to them? Who knows.