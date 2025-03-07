The New Gender Divide? Reading, Apparently

LAW Ho Ming via Getty Images Woman taking book from library shelf

Did you know only 40% of Britons have read a book or listened to an audiobook in the past year?

Yup ― according to a recent YouGov poll, two-fifths of us didn’t engage with the hobby at all in the past 12 months, despite half of us buying a new book in that time.

The average Brit read or listened to three books last year, they add. A further 10% read between six and 10 books; 10% read between 10-20; and a tiny 4% tore through more than 50 titles.

Those numbers changed according to gender, age, and class.

Women are more likely to read than men

The research found that 66% of women have read or listened to a book in the last year, compared to just over half (53%) of men who said the same.

Of people who read in that period, women were more likely to read fiction for some or all of their titles (63%) than men (46%).

Though most people who read do so once a week, women were twice as likely as men (27% vs 13%) to read every day, too.

Additionally, women seem to get their books from a broader variety of sources: they’re almost twice as likely to have borrowed books from their family or friends than men (37% vs 19%) or from a library (24% vs 13%).

And women were likelier to buy second-hand books (46% vs 32%).

Of course, those weren’t the only differences in reading habits. 65% of people over 65 read or listened to a book in the last year compared to 53% of 18-24-year-olds.

Class seemed to have informed how much people read too; 66% of those in middle-class households had finished a title in the last year, compared to 52% of people in working-class households.

Why might men read less often than women?

Vox pointed out that an oft-repeated stat ― that “80% of women” buy all fiction units ― doesn’t seem to have a reliable, current source.

But lots of data suggest that men do read at least a little less often than women, and also read less fiction.

Writing for The Guardian, author of The Authority Gap, MA Sieghart, says her research found that men are far less likely to read a book they know is by a woman than women are to read a book they know is by a man OR a woman.

NPR found that by 2020, the majority of all newly published books ― both fiction and non-fiction ― began to be written by women, which might play a small role in the disparity.

With that said, contemporary hits are far from the only option for men (men had the biggest slice of the publishing pie for most of history), and even new titles are not monopolised by women.

Perhaps, as a GQ writer speculated, it’s anti-“hustle culture” and against some ideas of masculinity; though as they added, “there’s no concrete answer.”