Most UK Women Start Menopause at This Age, So Preparing Early Can Help

Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash Woman smiling

Did you know menopause symptoms can last for up to ten years?

Yup ― between perimenopause and the change itself, the National Institute on Aging says menopause “usually lasts about seven years but can be as long as 14 years” (ah, lovely).

Of course, the process starts at different times for different people.

The NHS says that menopause which begins before the age of 45 is considered early and advises people noticing symptoms to see their GP.

Advertisement

But when does it start for most people ― and how is menopause actually different from the barrage of symptoms that can appear before it (perimenopause)?

Average ages change around the world but are roughly in the same bracket

In the UK, the average age for menopause to start is 51.

Most people will experience it between the ages of 45-55.

But perimenopause can start earlier ― often between two to eight years earlier.

It can lead to symptoms lots of us associate with menopause, like lower libido, hot flashes, night sweats, needing to pee more often, and PMS-like signs.

Though you might have those symptoms, though, menopause doesn’t officially start until you’ve gone a year without getting your period.

Advertisement

Your period may be irregular for a long time before that happens.

What should I do if I think I’ve reached menopause or perimenopause?

Per the NHS, “Menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have a big impact on your life, including relationships and work.”

They recommend getting advice as soon as you notice changes, especially if your day-to-day life is affected by hormonal shifts ― regardless of whether those are down to menopause or perimenopause.

Your doctor might suggest you try hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which replaces some of the hormones lost during menopause.

Advertisement