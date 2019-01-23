Men's Sperm Count Is Falling, But This New Fertility Test Could Help

Talk of fertility often centres around women and our ever-present biological clocks (joy). But around 50% of cases where a couple is having difficulty conceiving are actually caused by a male fertility issue.

Modern life is killing men’s sperm, or at least making it poor quality. Heat, alcohol, smoking, pollutants and excessive exercise have all been linked to male infertility, according to clinicians at Cambridge University Hospitals.

Obesity is also known to reduce sperm count and quality. One study found obese men were 42% more likely to have a low sperm count than their lighter peers and 81% more likely to produce no sperm.

But the Cambridge experts have created a new test to counteract the issue, allowing them to target the strongest sperm during fertility treatment, designed to give a couple the best chance of conceiving.