The 'UK's Messiest Toddlers' Will Remind You Of The Perils Of Turning Your Back For One Second

A competition to find the UK’s messiest toddler has (unsurprisingly) been inundated with entries - and the photos serve as a reminder for parents of the risk of turning your back even for one second. Among the hilarious entries were toddlers covered in lipstick and cake, and a little one waist-high in mud (but looking chuffed to bits about). Deputy retail manager, Kate Leighton, 28, found her daughter and her friend covered in paint after just five minutes of them being suspiciously quiet. “We were having lunch outside and the next thing I know Penelope is purple and Renesmee is blue,” she said. “The girls said they were turning themselves into princesses.”

Supplied Penelope and Renesmee got a little carried away with the paint.

The pictures were submitted to Time 4 Sleep’s ‘Messiest Toddlers’ competition, which draws to a close at the end of the month when the winner will receive a £100 Amazon voucher. It was inspired by recent research conducted by the company, which found over two thirds of parents (71%) had to redecorate or replace items in their house due to their kids. With the house quiet for a whole 10 minutes, primary school assistant Sarah Anderson found her daughter and her friend covered in lipstick that they had found in the bathroom. “We investigated and found the girls, sink, bath, carpet and walls covered,” she recalled. “It took a lot of cleaning.”

Supplied We hope the lipstick wasn't an expensive one!

Hannah Eaton, 29, went for a walk with her son Lincoln who ended up waist high in muddy water. She said: “My son is a water baby and has been having swimming lessons since he was seven weeks old. I swear he can sniff water out just like an elephant in the dry season. “On this occasion it had been raining for days, when it finally stopped raining we decided to get some fresh air and meet some friends for a walk. Lincoln was walking nicely behind me, but two seconds later he was gone! He’d run off and was sat splashing in the deepest, muddy puddle I have ever seen.”

Supplied Lincoln gravitated towards the puddle and promptly ended up in the middle of it.

Sam Boseley, 27, left her daughter Mia to her own devices at dinner time and lived to regret it. She said: “Our messy toddler has allergies to dairy and soya, which result in her not enjoying food. This was our attempt at embracing baby-led weaning to foster an enjoyment of food.”

Supplied At least her face enjoyed it...

Teaching assistant Laura found her toddler covering himself in lotion after she had put him to bed. “He had managed to reach the pot of Sudocrem from the top of his drawers and was smothering it all over himself and his bed,” she said. “He just turned into a slimy mess when I tried to wash it, nor could I get it off his covers so they went in the bin.”

Supplied Toddlers + lotion = nightmare.

Zoe left her twins Dena and Nell painting a picture and returned to find they’d started using each other as canvases. Blue paint was everywhere: on their faces, arms and legs.

Supplied Why paint on paper when you can use your face as a canvas?

Occupational carer Katie, 31, found her toddler Bertie having fun with her lipstick. She said: “Bertie loves to be mischievous and has had all sorts out this week, including chocolate and dog biscuits. He can’t help himself. I can’t turn my back for a second as he is always up to something. He loves any kind of mess, in fact, I think for him the messier the better.”

Supplied That must have taken ages to get off.

James and his cousin Annabelle were caught by mum Alison covered in felt tip pen. She said: “They are forever getting themselves into trouble. During this particular incident they were playing upstairs in Annabelle’s room. It was really quiet and we were enjoying the peace. Next thing they both came downstairs covered in felt tip. We looked upstairs and they had redecorated the bedroom walls with felt tips and sharpies.”

Supplied These kids were really pleased with their artistic endeavours.

Ellise’s toddler got caught covering the kitchen, washing machine and himself in chocolate. Oops.

Supplied Caught choc-handed!

Last but not least, Hayley Leatham’s child decided to devour her mum’s birthday cake when she wasn’t looking. You can’t be mad at that face though.