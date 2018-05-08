From golden halos to embellished bodices, Amal Clooney, Princess Beatrice and Emilia Clarke flew the flag for the Brits at the 2018 Met Gala.
They payed homage to the theme: ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ by playing to either their angelic or devilish side.
-
Jackson Lee via Getty Images
Amal Clooney (who was born in Beirut but raised in England) became the centre of attention in this floor length skirt with adjoining bustier and trousers designed by Richard Quinn. The red rose being a Catholic symbol of Martyrdom.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York took a turn as fashion royalty in a regal shade of purple, a colour which the Catholic church associates with royalty. The Queen's granddaughter's headpiece walked the line between a halo and a tiara.
-
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
Rita Ora looked like a gothic princess in a Prada gown with a flowing train entwined with flowers and a head piece to match, which looked straight out of a Renaissance painting.
-
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn makes a statement in her DVF caped dress. The medieval choker brings it back to the Catholic theme.
-
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Rosie Huntington Whiteley glows in a golden head dress and shimmering gown by Ralph Lauren.
-
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Kate Upton went with a hooded robe by Zac Posen, but added a regal element with her multi-coloured head piece.
-
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke is seen blushing in a Dolce and Gabanna strapless dress. The classic brocade detail and embellishment that looks like it has been taken from athe celiling of a catherdral makes for one of the most on point gowns of the evening.
-
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Though known for being the head of American Vogue, Anna Wintour is actually a Brit. She was seen to be the Cardinal of Chanel for this year's Met Gala.