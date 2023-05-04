Fury As Met Police Tweets Its Hardline Stance On Coronation Protests: 'It's Giving Dictatorship'

Anti-monarchy protestors from the pressure group Republic wave 'Not My King' banners during a royal visit from Charles and Camilla Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The Met Police just tweeted about how it will tolerate “disruption” – including protests – at the coronation, and everyone is pretty horrified.

More than 1,500 demonstrators are expected to protest King Charles during his royal procession on Saturday, all supposedly dressed in yellow and chanting “not my King”.

Republican activists have said they see the coronation as a chance to upend the UK’s 1,000-year-old monarchy, especially as support in the institution seems to be waning.

But, the Metropolitan Police already issued a severe warning to anyone who is intending to protest.

In a Twitter thread shared on Wednesday, the force said that Operation Golden Orb (the not-so-secret name of the coronation) is “one of the most significant and largest security operations the Met has led”.

It intends to have “the largest one day mobilisation of officers seen in decades with over 11,500 officers on duty”, and more than 29,000 deployments during the day.

It then added: “Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low.

“We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.”

The rest of the thread then switched in tone, and claimed that local London officers will be “looking after those attending street parties and engaging with local residents”.

🧵🔽 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 3, 2023

It was this one tweet about protesters that just really stood out for the rest of Twitter, though.

Many were deeply alarmed at just what this could mean, especially as the government is trying to crack down on protests under the Public Order Bill.

This is meant to give “police greater flexibility and clarity” over those supposedly causing “disruption”, according to the government – but critics say it means the police can treat protests like “terrorism”.

The Met Police has also faced a huge backlash in recent years over its own conduct. A review from Baroness Casey in March found that the entire force is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

So, this latest divisive tweet didn’t exactly land well...

The UK.



Where police threaten protestors on social media.



We are becoming more and more authoritarian. https://t.co/yVWosjau6z — Dr Mike 😷 (@EmergMedDr) May 4, 2023

For the love of christ - how many bad decisions can the MET police actually make?!



Protest is a vital part of a functioning 21st century democracy. The police has no right whatsoever to 'deal robustly' with peaceful protestors. https://t.co/4i8iLYUSu5 — Ben Blissett (@tldrben) May 4, 2023

This is undisguised fascism on display, in plain sight.

Protest is a human right. https://t.co/j8OX4F2JOH — Craig Murray - (@CraigMurrayOrg) May 4, 2023

What an extraordinary tweet…the explicit threat; why the hell shouldn’t people be allowed to protest? I suspect the bar for what they will classify as “disruption” will be very low. https://t.co/5nb9LafvxV — alexandra hall hall 🇺🇦🌻 (@alexhallhall) May 4, 2023

Threats from UK police against any peons who may "undermine" the state-ordered "celebration" of a new hereditary monarch.



Britain is so, so backward. Feudal mentality lives on. https://t.co/agX9SW9j5t — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) May 4, 2023

If you get your phone nicked this weekend tell them it was your special coronation phone and maybe they'll actually try and get it back https://t.co/x7Uase2IH1 — Ed Jefferson (@edjeff) May 4, 2023

"Attempting to undermine a celebration" is really not something the police should be focusing on — David Treasure (@DavidTreasure9) May 4, 2023