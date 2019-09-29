Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Stabbed To Death In North London Home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in north London.

Emergency services were rushed to an address in Tennyson Close, Enfield, shortly after 7.20pm on Saturday evening, where the victim was found fatally wounded.

Despite the best efforts of first responders the woman, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, and added that officers believe the victim and suspect were related to one another.

They have asked with anyone with information about the incident to contact police or get in touch with Crimestoppers

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.