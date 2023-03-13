Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors showed support for Angela Bassett after her shocking Oscars loss in the sweetest way.
The Creed III co-stars gave a shoutout to Bassett while onstage presenting the award for Best Cinematography at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Bassett had lost the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award to Jamie Lee Curtis moments before.
“Hey, Auntie,” Michael said to his Black Panther co-star seated in the audience.
“We love you,” Jonathan followed up.
The brief but touching moment resonated with many fans on social media who expressed their disappointment that Angela didn’t win the award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jamie Lee won the prize for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
People on Twitter pointed out that Michael and Jonathan’s subtle remarks were a powerful display of love, support and solidarity.
Angela, who made history becoming the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to score an acting Oscar nom, was a favourite to win the award at this year’s ceremony.
The actor was famously snubbed when she was nominated for Best Actress for her memorable portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.
Angela told CBS Mornings earlier this month that she didn’t consider herself “robbed” of an Oscar.
“Of course, in the moment, you’re hoping and praying and wishing ... but I don’t walk away thinking I’ve been robbed,” she said. “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life.”