Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

Things are not looking good this time for former President Donald Trump, according to his former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen spoke to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday about the indictment of the Trump Organisation and one of its top executives by the Manhattan district attorney. The charges against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg include scheme conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Cohen, who cooperated with the investigation, said prosecutors were in possession of “a multitude of documents” that “tie Donald Trump to everything.”

“Everything went through Donald,” he added. “Every single thing, whether it was the acquisition of paperclips, light bulbs, furniture, mattresses, you name it. Allen Weisselberg’s kids’ payments, rent, everything would have a Donald Trump signature on it or his initial.”

But Trump has skirted accountability time and time again for previous allegations, Camerota noted.

“Why do you think this time is going to be any different?” she asked.

“Well, you know the expression, the cat has nine lives,” Cohen replied. “I think his nine lives have expired because the documentary evidence that’s in the hands of the prosecutors is so significant and so spot-on that there’s no way anybody’s getting out of it.

“Again, neither Allen Weisselberg or [COO Matthew] Calamari or anybody are the keystones here, because the documents speak for themselves and there are more than enough people that are capable in testifying to what went on.”

Watch the interview on CNN below.