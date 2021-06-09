Michael Douglas has admitted he was the subject of an embarrassing faux pas at his daughter’s graduation, when he was mistaken for her grandfather.

The Oscar nominee is the father to three children, two of whom he shares with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old star recalled attending his daughter Carys’ high school graduation, only to be at the centre of a case of mistaken identity.

“I’m so proud of her,” he told the host. “But I gotta tell you, Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter’.”