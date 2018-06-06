Analysis: Michael Gove Attacks Crony Capitalism, But Where Are His Radical Ideas To Change It?

If Tory attacks on “crony capitalism” could count towards GDP, the UK productivity problem would be solved overnight.

Michael Gove alone has given three speeches in the past few weeks calling for reform to the current economic system – arguing that many voters hear the word ‘capitalism’ and immediately think of the 2008 financial crash.

The sprouting of new think-tanks on the centre-right seems driven by a desire to – at the very least – repackage capitalism for those politicised in the wake of the banking collapse.

The face of capitalism should not be the terrible bankers who placed it all on red, lost, and recouped their losses from taxpayers, but the disruptive tech start-ups such as Tinder, Uber, and Deliveroo, the argument goes.

Put more bluntly, you can arrange a hook-up, take a taxi to their flat, and order some food for when you get there, all without looking up from your smartphone, and that, dear millennials, is the magic of capitalism.

“It’s the digital economy, stupid,” could well be a future campaign slogan for those who want to attract the next generation of voters.

Alongside the acknowledgment capitalism has something of an image problem are attacks on those seen to be disproportionately benefiting from the current system.

Speaking at the Policy Exchange think tank on Wednesday morning, Gove said: “Economic power has been concentrated in the hands of a few and crony capitalists have rigged the system in their favour and against the rest of us.”

It is a sentiment that wouldn’t be out of place at a Momentum rally – although John McDonnell would perhaps go further and argue capitalism is in itself ‘rigged’ to benefits the cronies.