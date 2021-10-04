Michael Gove Jokes About Being Filmed Clubbing

Michael Gove has poked fun at himself for being caught on camera dancing in a nightclub.
Opening his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Monday afternoon, Gove told Tory party members: “Here we are - bright lights - great atmosphere - enthusiastic young people.
“It reminds me of my last night out on the town Aberdeen. Dance like nobody’s watching they say. Well I did. But they were watching.”
Last month Gove was surprised clubbers when he was spotted, dressed in a dark suit with no tie, dancing in a nightclub in his home city.
Gove, who was given the crucial job in Borios Johnson’s reshuffle of “levelling up” the country outside of London, walked onto stage to ABBA’s Dancing Queen.
He joked to the hall: “I know many people have recently been asking why a middle aged man spent more than an hour non stop unleashing a series of wildly un-coordinated gestures in front of a bewildered audience who were left wondering if this was some sort of bizarre attempt to go back to the eighties. But enough of Keir Starmer’s conference speech.”