Michael Gove Jokes About Being Filmed Clubbing

Michael Gove has poked fun at himself for being caught on camera dancing in a nightclub.

Opening his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Monday afternoon, Gove told Tory party members: “Here we are - bright lights - great atmosphere - enthusiastic young people.

“It reminds me of my last night out on the town Aberdeen. Dance like nobody’s watching they say. Well I did. But they were watching.”

Last month Gove was surprised clubbers when he was spotted, dressed in a dark suit with no tie, dancing in a nightclub in his home city.