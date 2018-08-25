Sony Music has denied conceding that three songs on the posthumous Michael Jackson album ‘Michael’ were recorded by an impersonator.

Ever since ‘Michael’ was released in 2010, some fans, as well as the Jackson family, have had their doubts over whether it was actually the King of Pop’s vocals on the album, particularly on the songs ‘Keep Your Head Up’, the 50 Cent collaboration ‘Monster’ and ‘Breaking News’, which served as a teaser track for the project.

On Friday, multiple outlets ran reports based around supposed court documents, in which Sony were said to have conceded that these tracks actually feature the voice of a Michael Jackson impersonator, though the label has now denied making any such admission.