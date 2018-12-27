'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' Topples 'Mrs Brown's Boys' In Christmas Day Ratings

Michael McIntyre has been revealed as the new king of Christmas telly, after topping the ratings over the festive period. The Christmas Day special of the comedian’s BBC variety show was the most-watched show of the day, toppling ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, which pulled in the most viewers in 2017.

BBC Michael McIntyre

‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show’ pulled in 6.1 million viewers on Christmas Day, ahead of the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘Call The Midwife’ special, which were watched by 5.8 million and 5.5 million people respectively. In fact, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ fell from 6.8 million to 4.7 million viewers in the space of a year, even falling behind the news in terms of how many tuned in, although ratings were down across the board compared to 2017.

BBC Brendan O'Carroll in character as Mrs Brown