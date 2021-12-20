Michael Sheen Launches Blistering Attack On Boris Johnson: 'The Absolute Worst Of What Politics Can Be'

Michael Sheen SOPA Images via Getty Images

Michael Sheen has launched a blistering attack on the prime minister, saying he will be “immensely happy” to see him leave No 10.

The Welsh actor labelled Boris Johnson “the absolute worst of what politics can be”, claiming he appears to have “no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system”.

In a passionate tirade during an interview with The Independent, Michael said of Johnson: “A man who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, as a result of immense privilege, has been able to get to the most powerful position in the country and then doesn’t use it to make people’s lives better. Everything is a game to him.”

The actor, known for his roles in the likes of Frost/Nixon and Quiz, went on: “He seems to have no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system. So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether.

“I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him with that,” added Michael, who was speaking to the Indy before the allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, when London was in Tier 3 restrictions.

Boris Johnson Leon Neal via Getty Images

Michael recently revealed he has turned himself into a social enterprise as a “not-for-profit actor”.

He star, who has been known for his activism, said organising the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him.

Speaking to The Big Issue for their Letter To My Younger Self, the 52-year-old said: “I had committed to helping to organise that and then suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money.

“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.”

He continued: “When I came out the other side I realised I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it’s not going to ruin me.

“There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.