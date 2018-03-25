Actor Michael Sheen Heightens Speculation He Could Stand To Be A Labour MP

. @MichaelSheen does not say no when @Peston asked if he would consider running to be the Labour candidate for Aberavon. And then @BenPBradshaw says he would welcome him as a colleague! #Peston pic.twitter.com/pM91jQ1lK6

Michael Sheen has heightened speculation he could stand to be a Labour MP in future.

The Welshman, who was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance as Tony Blair in The Queen, failed to rule out entering politics when he appeared on ITV’s Peston On Sunday.

Sheen was on the show to discuss his campaign to end high-cost debt was asked by Robert Peston whether he had ambitions to become Labour’s Westminster candidate for Aberavon.

The seat is currently held by Labour MP and vocal Jeremy Corbyn-critic Stephen Kinnock.

“Some would say you are actually sort of writing your manifesto to become the candidate for Aberavon,” said Peston.

“If that became available, would you stand?”

Sheen did not confirm or deny the possibility, but said: ”I want to make as effective as possible. The freedom and the independence that I have is what gives me some leverage.”

“That’s not a no,” remarked Peston.

He has already confirmed said he has given up his successful Hollywood career to focus on being a political activist in his home town of Port Talbot.

His decision was prompted by the rise of the far-right across Europe and the US, he said.

He told The Times: “In the same way as the Nazis had to be stopped in Germany in the Thirties, this thing that is on the rise has to be stopped. But it has to be understood before it can be stopped.”

Sheen has won plaudits during his career as a character actor and has spoken out on a number of political issues in recent years.