Michaela Coel has a new project in the works with the BBC, following the success of her hit show I May Destroy You. Last year, Michaela won huge praise for the drama I May Destroy You, which she wrote, co-directed and starred in. On Wednesday, the BBC announced a slate of new projects, which included new work from the Bafta-winning star. Although little is known about the project so far, the corporation’s director of drama, Piers Wenger, teased what fans should expect.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Michaela Coel pictured in 2019

He explained: “[The project is] truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point, it’s relatively early stages but I just wanted to let everybody know, for the fans of I May Destroy You, that there was a new show coming along. “What relationship that show will have with the original series… there is a relationship between Chewing Gum (Coel’s first TV series) and I May Destroy You, there is a sort of through line to Michaela’s thinking and I suspect there may be elements but it’s really too early to say anything too specific.”

BBC Michaela Coel as Arabella in I May Destroy You