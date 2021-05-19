Michaela Coel has a new project in the works with the BBC, following the success of her hit show I May Destroy You.
Last year, Michaela won huge praise for the drama I May Destroy You, which she wrote, co-directed and starred in.
On Wednesday, the BBC announced a slate of new projects, which included new work from the Bafta-winning star.
Although little is known about the project so far, the corporation’s director of drama, Piers Wenger, teased what fans should expect.
He explained: “[The project is] truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point, it’s relatively early stages but I just wanted to let everybody know, for the fans of I May Destroy You, that there was a new show coming along.
“What relationship that show will have with the original series… there is a relationship between Chewing Gum (Coel’s first TV series) and I May Destroy You, there is a sort of through line to Michaela’s thinking and I suspect there may be elements but it’s really too early to say anything too specific.”
Also in the works are a new series written by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams about rival musicians who happen to be brother and sister, and an adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s memoir Everything I Know About Love.
Meanwhile, when asked about the future of Line Of Duty, Piers said: “I think there can only be one answer to that question and it’s no comment.”
The recent divisive Line Of Duty finale wrapped up a number of loose ends when it aired earlier this month, but also left a fair few questions unanswered, prompting many fans to think an eighth series could be in the world.