ENTERTAINMENT
19/05/2021 08:50 BST

BBC Confirms Michaela Coel's Follow-Up To I May Destroy You Is Officially In The Works

Michaela has had huge success in the past year with her gripping and game-changing drama.

Michaela Coel has a new project in the works with the BBC, following the success of her hit show I May Destroy You.

Last year, Michaela won huge praise for the drama I May Destroy You, which she wrote, co-directed and starred in.

On Wednesday, the BBC announced a slate of new projects, which included new work from the Bafta-winning star.

Although little is known about the project so far, the corporation’s director of drama, Piers Wenger, teased what fans should expect.  

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Michaela Coel pictured in 2019

He explained: “[The project is] truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point, it’s relatively early stages but I just wanted to let everybody know, for the fans of I May Destroy You, that there was a new show coming along.

“What relationship that show will have with the original series… there is a relationship between Chewing Gum (Coel’s first TV series) and I May Destroy You, there is a sort of through line to Michaela’s thinking and I suspect there may be elements but it’s really too early to say anything too specific.”

BBC
Michaela Coel as Arabella in I May Destroy You

Also in the works are a new series written by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams about rival musicians who happen to be brother and sister, and an adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s memoir Everything I Know About Love.

Meanwhile, when asked about the future of Line Of Duty, Piers said: “I think there can only be one answer to that question and it’s no comment.”

The recent divisive Line Of Duty finale wrapped up a number of loose ends when it aired earlier this month, but also left a fair few questions unanswered, prompting many fans to think an eighth series could be in the world.

READ MORE:

MORE: uktv TV drama we love tv bbc Michaela Coel i may destroy you

Conversations