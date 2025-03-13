Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the National Television Awards in September 2024 James Veysey/Shutterstock

Michelle Keegan has confirmed that she’s given birth to her first child.

On Wednesday, the former Coronation Street star shared that she and her husband Mark Wright had become parents to a baby girl.

The couple made the announcement in an emotional joint Instagram post, alongside a picture of them both embracing their daughter, who they have named Palma.

Michelle and Mark said: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl, Palma Elizabeth Wright.”

They also revealed that Palma was born a week ago, on Thursday 6 March.

Michelle and Mark confirmed they were expecting a baby towards the end of last year.

The two are thought to have been together since late 2012, and eventually tied the knot in May 2015.

Over the course of their relationship, both Michelle and Mark have been open about their hopes to become parents one day.

Michelle told Women’s Health back in 2018: “I’ve always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future.”

A year later, during an interview with The Sun, Mark explained: “We say we’re going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work.

“So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa [for Our Girl] and then I got the job in Los Angeles [presenting for Extra] – so we think, ‘right, we’ll try next year’.”

More recently, Michelle has spoken out about the frustration she feels about the pressure people put on her by asking if she and Mark wanted to start a family, branding such questions sexist.

She told The Mirror: “It’s horrible. People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. In this day and age, you shouldn’t be asking questions like that.

“I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction, and as soon as I hear it I brush it off as it’s no one else’s business.”

She also told Women’s Health in 2020: “I get asked about children whereas Mark wouldn’t for example. ‘Why haven’t I had a child? When am I going to have a child?’.