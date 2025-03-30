Michelle Monaghan Says This White Lotus Mystery ‘Killed Everybody On The Set’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Michelle Monaghan may play the role of star actor Jaclyn Lemon in the current third season of HBO’s smash hit The White Lotus, but even she isn’t sure what made her character so famous in the first place.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Monaghan admitted that she never actually knew what kind of fictional show launched Jaclyn’s career.

“That killed everybody on the set, by the way,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Normally, as an actor, you kind of have your backstory,” she explained. “Normally, I would ask, but I didn’t.”

“It didn’t matter to me,” she added, calling it “a conscious choice” not to know.

However, after persistent questioning from co-stars Jason Isaacs and Leslie Bibb, Monaghan said she finally gave in and decided to ask series creator Mike White while they were filming a late-night scene.

“I’m walking with him, and I’m like, ‘What’s the show that Jaclyn’s so famous for?’” she recalled asking.

“And Mike just goes, ‘I don’t fucking know. She’s fabulous,’” she said.

Monaghan also took the opportunity to debunk a huge fan theory suggesting that monkeys were responsible for the season’s big death and dismissed speculation that Jaclyn is based on any particular person she knows.