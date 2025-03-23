Michelle Obama Shares The Personal Reason She Will Never, Ever Run For President

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Michelle Obama has once again gone on the record to confirm that the prospect of another Obama in the White House is very much a pipe dream.

Appearing on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast this week, the former first lady dismissed the persistent rumors she’s considering running for president in the future as “unthinkable.”

“When people ask me, would I ever run? The answer is no,” she said. “If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when their parents are in that role. Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves ... I think we’ve done enough.”

As if to preemptively silence those who might still be holding out hope, she added: “Question asked and answered, never gonna happen.”

Listen to Michelle Obama’s “Not Gonna Lie” chat below. Her comments about the possibility she’ll run for office begin around the 25:46 mark.

Obama repeatedly expressed her disinterest in politics while her husband, former President Barack Obama, was still in office. In recent months, she’s also taken notable steps to remove herself from the political sphere and was noticeably absent from both former President Jimmy Carter’s Jan. 4 funeral and President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

That doesn’t mean she’s exited the public eye, of course. This month, she and her brother Craig Robinson unveiled a new podcast, IMO, that will tackle topics such as parenting, relationships and financial planning.

Even so, speculation that Michelle Obama would consider running for office has remained rampant on both sides of the political aisle. Prior to former President Joe Biden dropping his 2024 reelection bid, a number of prominent Republicans publicly suggested the former first lady would replace Biden on the ballot.

Elsewhere in her Not Gonna Lie chat, Obama said that preparing daughters Sasha and Malia Obama for their post-White House lives was already on her mind when they first arrived at the White House in 2009.

“When we entered, I had to make sure that they’re normal and ready when this is all over and they have to get on a bus and make their own plane reservations and live in an apartment and be sane and live in the world,” she explained. “I wanted to give my girls enough rope to live and be normal teenagers, but I was also worrying about them turning up on Page Six because they were doing what normal kids would do without that many eyes on them.”