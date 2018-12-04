PA Entertainment The former First Lady spoke to author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about her autobiography at the Royal Festival Hall.

Michelle Obama delivered an inspirational message to young women feeling out of step with today’s politics, telling a sold-out auditorium in London that the most powerful people in the world are “not that smart”.

In a wide-ranging conversation with award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichien on Monday night, the former US first lady encouraged girls to “slay the dragon in your mind” to remove barriers to success, telling a rapt audience at the Southbank Centre: “They don’t have better ideas than you.”

The hour-long conversation about her autobiography, Becoming, at the Royal Festival Hall was at times light-hearted in tone. The lawyer spoke of her love of peanut butter; doing her best to avoid becoming a meme; and going through “chunks of time” in her marriage when she wanted to “push” her husband, former President Barack Obama, “out of a window”.

An anecdote about the Queen dismissing Royal protocol as “rubbish” was met with raucous laughter and applause.

Speaking about a visit to Windsor Castle, she said: “I had all this protocol buzzing in my head and I was like ‘don’t trip down the stairs and don’t touch anybody, whatever you do’ and so the Queen says ‘just get in [the car], sit wherever’ and she’s telling you one thing and you’re remembering protocol and she says ‘Oh it’s all rubbish, just get in’.”