Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Medical Examiner

Michelle Trachtenberg pictured in 2015 via Associated Press

Michelle Trachtenberg died as the result of complications caused by diabetes, it has been confirmed.

The US actor died suddenly in February at the age of 39, after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her home in New York City.

At the time, the police said that Michelle’s death was not being treated as suspicious, with the New York City medical examiner’s office confirming on Wednesday that she died a natural death of diabetes complications.

Per BBC News’ reporting, Michelle’s family had objected to a post-mortem examination on religious grounds, which was honoured due to the non-suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The New York City medical examiner’s office subsequently said on Wednesday that it had updated the cause of death following a review of laboratory test results.

ABC News also claimed back in February that she had recently undergone a liver transplant prior to her death.

Michelle began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actor, appearing in shows like The Adventures Of Pete & Pete and the daytime soap All My Children, as well as the film Harriet The Spy, in which she played the title role.

Following this, she played Dawn Summers, the title character’s younger sister in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Emma Karlin in Weeds.

Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers in Buffy The Vampire Slayer 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the early 2000s, she was also nominated for an Emmy thanks to her presenting work on the paranormal kids’ series Truth Or Scare.

Michelle’s additional film work included Euro Trip, Black Christmas and 17 Again, and she also appeared in TV series like Six Feet Under, House and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Her final on-screen performance was in 2023, when she reprised the role of Georgina Sparks in the short-lived reboot of Gossip Girl.