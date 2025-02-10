You'll Never Guess Which Huge Rockstar Sang Backing Vocals On You're So Vain

Carly Simon singing in 2017 via Associated Press

Yup ― Bonnie Tyler worked with Meat Loaf’s producer to pen the iconic track.

Turns out that another hero of ’70s rock had a sneaky association with Carly Simon’s hit, You’re So Vain, too.

Apparently, the backing vocals were sung by a member of The Rolling Stones (yes, really).

The Rolling Stones on stage in 1972 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Who sang backup vocals on the song?

Mick Jagger lent his famous lilt to the 1972 hit, apparently.

Though the star is uncredited on the record, Carly confirmed the collab on This Morning in 1995. She claimed that the crossover “was kind of chance in a way”.

Harry Nilsson (yes, he of Without You fame) originally sang backup vocals on the track, but Mick “happened to call” to Carly’s studio.

Carly says that when Mick tried giving the lyrics a go himself, Harry was so impressed with the combination he decided to hand his role over to the rockstar.

Advertisement

“He knew the chemistry was between me and Mick; in terms of the singing, so he sort of bowed out and said, ‘The two of you have a real blend – you should do it yourselves,’” she said.

Was You’re So Vain written about Mick Jagger?



Some have speculated that You’re So Vain ― whose lyrics suggest a listener to Carly’s song “probably think[s] this song is about you” ― was written about Mick Jagger.

Advertisement

That’s fuelled partly by Carly Simon’s rumoured dalliances with Mick, her comment in her 2015 biography (that the pair “couldn’t have each other”) and David Bowie’s ex-wife, Angie Bowie, who said that she was the “wife of a close friend” mentioned in the song (David and Mick were close).

However, Carly flat-out denied that the song was about Mick in a 1983 interview with The Washington Post.

She has since told People magazine that one verse of the song is actually about actor Warren Beatty, who she dated.

Advertisement