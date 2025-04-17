Mickey Rourke is considering legal action after his recent stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, his management has said.
The Oscar nominee spent just under a week in the CBB compound last week, during which time he landed himself at the centre of several controversies.
After he was criticised for touching and eyeing up presenter AJ Odudu on his way into the house, he was later reprimanded and hit with a formal warning from producers over his use of homophobic language.
He was eventually asked to leave the house on Saturday after an aggressive confrontation with Chris Hughes, and his use of “inappropriate sexual language” towards Ella Rae Wise.
It’s since been reported by The Sun that because of his impromptu exit, the 9½ Weeks star will receive only a fraction of his rumoured £500K fee for his appearance on CBB.
On Wednesday, his representative told TMZ that he and lawyers in the UK are now “weighing” a lawsuit against CBB broadcasters ITV.
According to Mickey’s team, the actor is being “unjustly” denied his pay by ITV, alleging that producers deliberately ejected him at the time they did because had he lasted a day longer, he’d be entitled to more money.
There’s also apparently a dispute over hotels.
Mickey’s team is alleging that he was assured he could stay in swanky accommodation while he was in London for the reality show, but he was then informed while he was en route that he would only be covered for around £226 a night.
This reportedly left him with a hefty bill as he’d apparently already arranged more expensive accommodation for himself and his team.
HuffPost UK has contacted Celebrity Big Brother and Mickey Rourke’s management team for comment.
Mickey previously told bosses of his exit: “I know it was my bad. I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that [angry with Chris].
“I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess I’m a work in progress.”
Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1.