Mickey Rourke Receives Formal Warning For 'Offensive And Unacceptable' Language In CBB House

Mickey Rourke in the Celebrity Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

Mickey Rourke has already received a formal warning from Celebrity Big Brother producers after being accused of making a “homophobic” comment.

In Wednesday night’s highlights show, Mickey was seen asking fellow housemate Jojo Siwa whether she likes “girls or boys”, to which she explained that she typically likes “girls”, while her partner is non-binary.

He then claimed: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Jojo responded: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Shortly afterwards, Mickey was heard speaking to Love Island finalist Chris Hughes about the eviction process, claiming: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

Jojo Siwa Shutterstock for Big Brother

Jojo overheard this, telling the Oscar nominee: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

While Chris told Mickey that he “can’t do that”, the actor responded that he needed “a fag”, gesturing towards Jojo and adding: “I’m not talking to you.”

“Mickey, you can’t say that,” Chris then told him, with Mickey responding: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

Producers then called Mickey into the Diary Room, where he was told: “Before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you.

“Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your Housemates or the viewing public?”

“I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it,” he explained, after which he was told that his language was “offensive and unacceptable” and was thus being given a “formal warning”.

“Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house,” Mickey was then told, before saying: “I [understand]. It’s some serious stuff.

“I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack, you know? I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Mickey then apologised to Jojo directly, with the former child star telling him: “[In the] future, using the word fag is not an acceptable word.”

“I want to apologise,” he told her towards the end of the episode. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

She then replied: “I appreciate your apology.”

Mickey had already sparked controversy earlier in the series, after pulling CBB host AJ Odudu close to him on his way into the house, prompting the presenter to tell him: “Stop looking at me!”