Mickey Rourke Made More Offensive Comments That 'Couldn't Be Aired', Says Celebrity Big Brother Star

Mickey Rourke in the Celebrity Big Brother house last week Shutterstock for Big Brother

But according to one of his former housemates, the Oscar nominee made even more offensive comments that never made it to broadcast.

On Friday evening, former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant became the first housemate to be evicted, with the star of The Wrestler being ejected a day later following complaints about his conduct from other members of the group.

Prior to that, he had received a formal warning from producers after Jojo Siwa accused him of using homophobic language, which included the word “fag”.

Responding to a post on X about this incident, Fabricant claimed that this was not an isolated moment.

“That wasn’t said in isolation,” he wrote on Monday afternoon. “There was a lot more, some of which could not be broadcast.”

Yeah, but that wasn’t said in isolation. There was a lot more, some of which could not be broadcast. https://t.co/RvDdTwtMNU — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) April 14, 2025

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the ITV reality show announced: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

In Sunday night’s highlights show, viewers saw that Rourke was axed after becoming aggressive incident involving former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes, as well as his use of “inappropriate sexual language” towards reality star Ella Rae Wise.

Rourke then said: “I know it was my bad. I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that [angry with Chris].

“I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess I’m a work in progress.”

The second Celebrity Big Brother eviction of the current series will take place on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV1, with Coronation Street staple Jack P Shepherd, soap legend Patsy Palmer and talk show icon Trisha Goddard all facing the axe.