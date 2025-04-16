Mickey Rourke Celebrity Big Brother Backlash Continues As Complaints Flood In

Mickey Rourke in the Celebrity Big Brother garden ITV

The Celebrity Big Brother house reopened its doors just over a week ago – and has already sparked more than 1000 complaints to Ofcom.

On Wednesday morning, Ofcom published its weekly report, in which it was revealed that a broadcast of CBB on Wednesday 9 April sparked a total of 1010 complaints to the TV watchdog.

Advertisement

While the media regulator didn’t specify exactly what these complaints related to, this was the episode in which former housemate Mickey Rourke was reprimanded for comments that fellow contestant Jojo Siwa described as “homophobic”, for which he later received a formal warning.

The report also reveals that the following day’s episode led to an additional 52 complaints, while the live launch – in which Mickey sparked controversy for touching and staring at CBB host AJ Odudu – incited 78 complaints in total.

As is standard procedure, Ofcom will assess these complaints before deciding whether to launch an official investigation.

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Celebrity Big Brother for comment.

Since these broadcasts, the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler and 9½ Weeks has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Advertisement

“Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable,” Mickey was told.

“As a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.”

Reacting to his removal, the actor said: “I blame myself. I know it was my bad. I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that [angry with Chris].”