Here's Why Mickey Rourke Was Asked To Leave Celebrity Big Brother After A Week Of Controversies

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Mickey Rourke Shutterstock for Big Brother

Mickey Rourke has officially left the Celebrity Big Brother house.

A week ago, the Oscar nominee was unveiled as one of 13 new famous housemates in the ITV reality show, immediately raising eyebrows on his way into the house with his first of many controversies.

Having already received a formal warning early on in his CBB stint, it was finally revealed he’d left the show on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

This is the full story of Mickey Rourke’s controversial time on Celebrity Big Brother…

Mickey Rourke initially faced backlash during his entrance interview with Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu

Mickey immediately caused controversy thanks to his behaviour towards host AJ Odudu on his way into the compound.

Having already touched AJ without her consent, the presenter was forced to tell the actor to “stop looking at me” when he continued to eye her up and down during their interview.

Advertisement

Mickey Rourke was then given a formal warning thanks to offensive comments made about Celebrity Big Brother housemate Jojo Siwa

Within a few days, Mickey was then given an official warning after fellow contestant Jojo Siwa accused him of making homophobic comments about her, including using the word “fag”.

Advertisement

“Before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you,” he was later told by producers, before being issued with an official warning.

Jojo initially tried to explain why she was upset, to which he claimed she was beating a “dead horse”, though he later apologised to her, insisting: “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

Advertisement

Later in the week, he also upset fellow housemates Donna Preston and Patsy Palmer with comments about the former’s appearance and the latter’s cooking skills.

What happened for Mickey Rourke to be ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house in the end?

Mickey was finally shown the door on Saturday following an aggressive confrontation with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes.

A statement released on Saturday from ITV explained: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Advertisement

Mickey Rourke was asked to leave after repeated use of inappropriate language ITV

Mickey’s exit – and the events leading up to it – were then shown as part of Sunday night’s highlights show.

Things quickly escalated in the house during a pirate-themed task in which Mickey was required to stand in line with several other members of the group.

Advertisement

When Trisha Goddard claimed there was a “rat” among them, Chris then gestured to Mickey with his eyes, prompting the actor to tell him: “Don’t eyeball me.”

As things quickly grew out of hand, including Mickey branding Chris a “cunt” and telling him “your ass will be right there in a second”, the 9½ Weeks star was then pulled into the Diary Room by producers to remove him from the situation.

While he and Chris later made amends, the rest of the group remained rattled by the incident, and later in the day, Mickey was again asked to speak with producers.

Advertisement

There, he was told: “Earlier today, in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour.

“In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella [Rae Wise]. This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.

Advertisement

“This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

Mickey Rourke is spoken to in the Celebrity Big Brother Diary Room ITVO

Mickey responded: “I did wrong, I apologise, I’m sorry, I can’t take it back, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing.

Advertisement

“I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life. And I wish I would have had better self-control. I’m very sorry, and I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there.

“Nobody got touched or hurt – maybe some feelings got hurt, or maybe others have feelings about someone getting upset. I’m sorry about that.”

The producer continued: “Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable. As a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house. Mickey, is there anything you’d like to say?”

Advertisement

“I blame myself,” Mickey then said. “I know it was my bad. I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.”

He added: “I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess I’m a work in progress. I just want to pack my bags and leave. I wanted to leave yesterday [in the eviction] but I wasn’t chosen. But I’d like to leave now, actually.”

What actually happened between Mickey Rourke and Ella Rae Wise?

Ella Rae Wise, best known for her work on The Only Way Is Essex, in the Celebrity Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

Advertisement

Earlier that day, as part of the task, Ella told the group: “We’re not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets.”

Mickey claimed this wouldn’t be a problem, to which she said: “You’ve got to come with me.”

“Come in you?” he responded, leaving fellow housemates Patsy Palmer and Danny Beard shocked.

Later in the day, she was seen breaking down in tears while recalling the incident to Chris after his own confrontation with Mickey.

When Big Brother brought up Mickey’s “inappropriate sexual language” towards the reality star, he claimed: “I’m not aware of that, but OK…”

Advertisement

Will Mickey Rourke still receive his full Celebrity Big Brother fee?

Early on in the series, it was reported that Mickey had been the highest-earner of this year’s cast, apparently bagging £500K for his appearance on the show.

Although this not been confirmed by ITV, The Sun reported on Sunday that while Mickey will still be paid for his time in the CBB house, he will not receive his full fee as a result of being asked to leave.

ITV had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.