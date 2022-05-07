Mike Hagerty pictured at an HBO event Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

US actor Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles in the TV shows Friends and Somebody Somewhere, has died at the age of 67.

Mike appeared in a string of Friends episodes between 1995 and 2001, playing Mr Treeger, the superintendent of Monica, Rachel, Joey and Chandler’s apartment building.

Treeger’s most memorable appearance is in the episode The One With The Ballroom Dancing, in which Joey helps him perfect a dance routine in a bid to stop him evicting Rachel and Monica from the building.

A post on Friends’ official social media account said: “The Friends family is mourning the loss of Mike Hagerty, our very own Mr. Treeger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Here’s to one last dance!”

More recently, Mike landed a role in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere, which debuted in America earlier this year.

He played Ed Miller, a farmer and the father of central character Sam, played by actor and comedian Bridget Everett.

Bridget announced the news of Mike’s death on Instagram on Friday, writing: “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.”

Describing Mike as a “devoted husband”, Bridget noted that he is “survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg”.

“He will be sorely missed,” she added.

Over the years, Mike acted in sitcoms like Cheers, Married With Children, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs.

He also had recurring roles in The George Carlin Show, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Mike’s big screen appearances include Speed 2: Cruise Control, Inspector Gadget and Apache Junction.