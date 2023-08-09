PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsMike Pence

Mike Pence Mercilessly Mocked For New Vid With 1 Gassy Flaw

The former vice president's critics are pumped up over this one.
Mike Pence released a new campaign video about rising energy prices in which he seemingly pumps gas into his pickup truck as he talks.

But critics quickly noticed a few flaws in the ad from the former vice president, who is polling far behind Donald Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

He didn’t insert a credit card or any other form of payment.

He didn’t select a grade for his fuel.

And he never actually squeezed the trigger on the handle.

Here’s the former US vice president, pretending to pump his own gas:

Critics from the left and right alike mocked Pence for the obvious error:

Ed Mazza

