Mike White's Savage 3-Word Response To White Lotus Composer 'Feud'

Just because The White Lotus season three has ended, that doesn’t mean the drama’s stopped.

Last week, the composer of the show’s iconic score and title sequence Cristóbal Tapia de Veer told The New York Times he wouldn’t be returning for season four.

Speaking to the publication, the musician said: “We already had our last fight forever, I think. He was just saying no to anything.”

And now, Mike has had his say on the topic on The Howard Stern Show

Mike White via Associated Press

The show’s writer and director seemed to suggest de Veer misinterpreted their disagreement.

“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show,” he said on the radio show.

“I don’t think he respected me. He wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark and I’m, I don’t know, like I watch reality TV.”

Despite the composer’s claim that the pair “feuded,” Mike claims “We never really even fought.”

“I don’t think I ever had a fight with him – except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes,” he continued.

“I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me. I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way.

“I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to shit on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a bitch move.”

Cristobal Tapia de Veer via Associated Press

Mike continued to say that he’d had trouble with the composer in seasons one and two of the show too.

“By the time the third season came around, he’d won Emmys and he had his song go viral, he didn’t want to go through the process with me, he didn’t want to go to sessions,” the show creator claimed.

“He is very talented. [However] I’ve never kissed somebody’s ass so hard to just get him to... lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you’re doing next.”

De Veer’s season three White Lotus theme song proved controversial at the start, with the celebrated musician claiming that Mike cut key elements from his original idea.

He went on to release his own longer, uncut version on his YouTube account.

