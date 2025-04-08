White Lotus Creator Mike White Shuts Down This 1 Criticism Of Season 3

Charlotte Le Bon, Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus creator Mike White is clearly not letting certain critics’ thoughts on the latest season get him down.

While The White Lotus has long been accused of being slow-paced by some critics, this conversation seems to have become even louder during its recent third run.

Advertisement

Director and writer Mike shared his thoughts on this during the final instalment of the show’s official companion podcast, explaining: “There was complaining about how there was no plot, and that part I find weird, because it never had a plot. It’s never been [about that].”

Responding to his critics, the Emmy winner continued: “Part of me is just like, ‘bro, this is the vibe, I’m world-building… If you don’t want to go to bed with me, get out of my bed. I’m edging you!’. It’s like, ‘enjoy the edging – if you don’t want to be edged, get out of my bed!’ Do you know what I mean?

“‘Don’t be a bossy bottom! Get the fuck out of my bed, don’t come home with me, don’t get naked in my bed, get the fuck out of my bed’.”

Advertisement

Mike White at the premiere of The White Lotus season three in February via Associated Press

Mike previously alluded to some of the show’s less-complimentary reviews last week, when he discussed the decision to cull some of the scenes that were filmed from the finished show.

“There’s a lot of stuff that ended up being cut. Not because it wasn’t cool, I just needed to be hard on the material,” Mike explained.

Advertisement

He continued: “The episodes were coming in at an hour and 40 minutes, and HBO was like, ‘Yeah … you need to figure out how to shape it’.

“People are already like, ‘It’s too slow! Let’s go, let’s go! Nothing’s happening!’. But nothing happened in the first season. Literally. It was basically people sitting around eating meals, but the music gave this tension, and you knew something bad was going to happen.”

All three seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on Now and Sky in the UK, with a fourth run already confirmed to be in the works.