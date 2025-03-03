Mikey Madison Has A 'Down To Earth' Way To Reset After Oscars Win

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mikey Madison had her pet pups in mind following her Best Actress win at Sunday’s Oscars.

The Anora star, in a press conference after the ceremony, was asked how she hopes the award will impact her career as she emphasised that she’s been trying to remind herself to “stay as present as possible” through it all.

“I really don’t know what will happen, I just know that tonight I’m going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess and it’s going to bring me right down to earth,” she said.

Advertisement

"Anora" star Mikey Madison isn't sure what's next in her Hollywood career after winning her first Oscar for best actress. For now, she's going home to clean up after her new puppies. pic.twitter.com/JBF6qkvqRh — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 3, 2025

Mikey has previously opened up about her “two beautiful little rescue animals,” her dog Jam and her cat Biscuit,” although her latest comments suggest she welcomed more furry pals to her family.

The Anora star told Access Hollywood last year that she named Jam, a little Chihuahua mix, after strawberry jam to go with Biscuit, a Persian mix who she described as an “angel on earth.”

Advertisement

Jam, she added, is an “amazing” pup who is “evil and so naughty in the best way.”

“He’s a very Chihuahua, Chihuahua,” she continued.

Jam’s “dapper” look in a plain harness was featured in fashion magazines when his star owner took him for a walk prior to her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November.

Mikey, in a conversation with Isabelle Huppert for Interview magazine published in October, apologised to the fellow actor for Jam’s “barking or whining in the background” of their talk.

In an earlier interview over Zoom with Esquire’s Trishna Rikhy, she angled her laptop toward the floor to “show off her new puppy dozing on the floor of his playpen.”

Advertisement

Mikey carried her love for dogs into the award show run for Anora, too, as a clip shared by E! News shows her meeting Demi Moore’s chihuahua Pilaf at the Film Independent Spirit Awards last month.

Mikey, in her acceptance speech at the Oscars on Sunday, remarked on the “very surreal” moment before she gave a special shoutout to the sex worker community.

“I will continue to support and be an ally,” she said. “All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this incredible — of this entire — incredible experience.”