Miley Cyrus Appears To Confirm Liam Hemsworth Wedding In Loved-Up Instagram Pics

Miley Cyrus has shared a string of photos which appear to be from her wedding to new husband Liam Hemsworth.

Earlier this week, the pair found themselves at the centre of rumours that they’d tied the knot in private, after a string of loved-up photos were posted online by their friends, in which she was seen in a floor-length white dress.

They kept schtum on the wedding rumours, until Miley began posting her own pictures, seemingly confirming that she and the Australian ‘Hunger Games’ actor are now married.

In the first picture, she and Liam are seen kissing, with her in that same white Vivienne Westwood dress and him in a smart black suit.